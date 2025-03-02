wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jonathan Gresham Bloodsport XIII Image Credit: WWE

Josh Barnett has announced that Jonathan Gresham will be in action at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. The event happens in Las Vegas as part of GCW’s Collective. Others set to compete include Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher.

Bloodsport XIII

