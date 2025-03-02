Jonathan Gresham Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Josh Barnett has announced that Jonathan Gresham will be in action at Bloodsport XIII on April 17. The event happens in Las Vegas as part of GCW’s Collective. Others set to compete include Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvili, Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher.

A grappler that tangles up and stretches opponents like he's got 8 arms, Jonathan Gresham returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.

Gresham has been steadily adding more and more to his already heavy toolbox of submission holds, who will be the one face him and possibly get drug… pic.twitter.com/I2bcLMoJii

— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 2, 2025