Jonathan Gresham Doesn’t Know Why Pepsi Is So Popular

– Jonathan Gresham recently participated in ROH’s 10 Questions series.

1. If you hadn’t gone into pro wrestling, what would you be doing for a living?

I started culinary school right out of high school. Then I got my first [European] tour, which was three months, so I took that and dropped out. So I’d like to think I’d be a chef.

2. What’s the best advice you’ve been given about the wrestling business and who gave it to you?

It wasn’t so much advice, but a promoter I worked for a lot in the Midwest once told me I’d never be taken serious as a tech-style wrestler. To be honest, that lit a fire inside me to do more and try harder. And if not for that I might not be here in ROH.

3. What’s a subject you’d like to know more about?

Government.

4. Do you have a guilty pleasure?

I enjoy romantic comedies — a lot.

5. What’s something that’s popular that you just don’t see the appeal of?

TK O’Ryan and Pepsi.

6. Do you have any hidden talents?

I can sleep anywhere. Very handy for someone who travels a lot.

7. What is your favorite video game?

I can’t just name one. But Duck Hunt, Fallout 4, [Metal Gear Solid] 1, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater. Fight Night Round 2 as well.

8. You’ve wrestled all over the world. What is your favorite foreign country to wrestle in?

Japan, Germany, and the UK. I feel the fans there accepted me and my brand of wrestling from the start. They made me feel more comfortable performing. I don’t think I’d be the way I am now without those fans and tours.

9. What are your thoughts heading into your first Best of the Super Juniors tournament?

“Is this really happening?”

10. If Silas Young is reading this, what message do you have for him?

It’s only a matter of time before karma catches up to you.