Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace Issue Challenge on Latest Memphis Wrestling
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace appeared on the latest episode of Memphis Wrestling, along with her husband Jonathan Gresham. The two issued a mixed tag team match challenge to Nikki & Austin Lane, who ran away. As previously noted, Gresham recently joined the promotion in a full-time role that includes being onscreen, as well as a coach and mentor.
. @JordynneGrace IS HERE!! She’s with @TheJonGresham!!#MemphisWrestling pic.twitter.com/U6AAtPJa9C
— Memphis Wrestling (@Mem_Wrestling) August 17, 2024