Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace Issue Challenge on Latest Memphis Wrestling

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace WWE NXT 6-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jordynne Grace appeared on the latest episode of Memphis Wrestling, along with her husband Jonathan Gresham. The two issued a mixed tag team match challenge to Nikki & Austin Lane, who ran away. As previously noted, Gresham recently joined the promotion in a full-time role that includes being onscreen, as well as a coach and mentor.

