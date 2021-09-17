Jonathan Gresham Out To Prove He’s Best In the World vs. Minoru Suzuki At GCW Highest in the Room

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Gresham discussed his upcoming match against Minoru Suzuki at tonight’s GCW Highest in the Room, wanting to establish himself as the best wrestler in the world, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Jonathan Gresham on his upcoming match with Minoru Suzuki at GCW Highest in the Room: “I love challenges, and I’m so excited for this match against Suzuki. I’ve got a tremendous response from fans hyping up this match. People can’t wait to watch it, and I can’t wait to step into the ring.”

On wanting to pioneer pure wrestling similar to how Suzuki has with his own style: “Not many people know this, but my dream was to pioneer a wrestling style. And do that in a way like Último Dragón or Suzuki. Minoru Suzuki represents a certain style, and you know what you’re going to get as soon as you see him with his shoot-style Pancrase wrestling. My goal is to do that with pure wrestling.”

On how this match can help him establish himself as the best wrestler in the world: “This is a chance to see a legend in Minoru Suzuki against me, someone who is so dedicated and devoted to the craft. I’m here to prove to the world that I am what I believe I am, and that is the best professional wrestler in the world. This match is going to help me establish that.”