Jonathan Gresham & More Set For wXw 16 Carat Tournament
November 1, 2021
The first talent is set for the wXw 16 Carat Tournament including Jonathan Gresham and more. wXw announced on Monday that Gresham, Ace Romero, and Fuminori Abe will be part of the tournament, as you can see below.
The tournament, which skipped this year’s version, will take place from March 4th to March 6th, 2022.
Erste Namen für #wXw16Carat Gold 2022
LET'S GO
– der ehemalige ROH Pure Champion @TheJonGresham
– der amtierende ZERO1 World & International Junior Heavyweight Champion @abe_fuminori
– US-Indy Shooting Star @THEACEYROMERO
Es nur noch 38 Tournament Passes https://t.co/1JWeLOnbFq pic.twitter.com/uZwezRZnZs
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) November 1, 2021
