Jonathan Gresham & More Set For wXw 16 Carat Tournament

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wXw 16 Carat Tournament

The first talent is set for the wXw 16 Carat Tournament including Jonathan Gresham and more. wXw announced on Monday that Gresham, Ace Romero, and Fuminori Abe will be part of the tournament, as you can see below.

The tournament, which skipped this year’s version, will take place from March 4th to March 6th, 2022.

