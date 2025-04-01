Jonathan Gresham Announces Opening Of Octopus University In May

Jonathan Gresham’s new wrestling academy is opening up, with classes set to start in May. The wrestling star announced on Monday that the Octopus Academy will begin classes in May, as you can see below.

Gresham, who most recently was signed to TNA, is a former ROH World & Pure Champion. The announcement said the academy’s classes will include training in pure wrestling, lucha libre, ring psychology, in ring health and fitness, and more.