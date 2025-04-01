wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Announces Opening Of Octopus University In May

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jonathan Gresham Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

Jonathan Gresham’s new wrestling academy is opening up, with classes set to start in May. The wrestling star announced on Monday that the Octopus Academy will begin classes in May, as you can see below.

Gresham, who most recently was signed to TNA, is a former ROH World & Pure Champion. The announcement said the academy’s classes will include training in pure wrestling, lucha libre, ring psychology, in ring health and fitness, and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonathan Gresham, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading