wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Announces Opening Of Octopus University In May
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
Jonathan Gresham’s new wrestling academy is opening up, with classes set to start in May. The wrestling star announced on Monday that the Octopus Academy will begin classes in May, as you can see below.
Gresham, who most recently was signed to TNA, is a former ROH World & Pure Champion. The announcement said the academy’s classes will include training in pure wrestling, lucha libre, ring psychology, in ring health and fitness, and more.
Let's get better together!🐙 pic.twitter.com/WnHDUg39Uy
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Marc Mero Recalls His Wild Man Gimmick Not Working In WWE
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push