Jonathan Gresham Out of PWG Battle of Los Angeles Due To COVID-19
Jonathan Gresham will not be competing at PWG’s The Battle of Los Angeles after he tested positive for COVID-19. The ROH World Champion took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he tested positive for COVID and thus will not be able to take part in this weekend’s event.
Gresham also noted that the positive test was his reason for missing last weekend’s The WRLD on GCW. PWG has yet to announce a replacement for Gresham, who was scheduled to face Davey Richards in the first round.
Unfortunately, I will not be making it to LA tomorrow for BOLA. I recently caught covid, and as a result, I had to miss GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
I am still testing positive as of today and don't want to put any colleagues/fans in harms way.
— G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) January 28, 2022
