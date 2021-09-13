Jonathan Gresham Reacts to ROH Pure Title Loss at Death Before Dishonor

Jonathan Gresham may not be happy about his Pure Title loss at ROH Death Before Dishonor, but he at least has confidence in the new champion. As previously reported, Josh Woods defeated Gresham at the PPV to win the title at Sunday’s PPV.

Reacting to his loss, Gresham said (per Wrestling Inc), “I’m deflated, to say the least, but the Pure Division is now in good hands with Josh Woods. I just have to figure out what I need to do next because my goal is still purifying this company.”

Asked if he had any advice for the new champion, Gresham said, “I don’t necessarily think it needs to be thought about like that — the number one thing is keeping this company pure. The owner of the Pure Championship must believe in the pure way. As long as Josh Woods stays loyal to that idea, Ring of Honor will be okay.”