Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Working in ROH Without Contract
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Jonathan Gresham is the latest wrestling star who is reportedly working for a big promotion without a contract. Fightful reports that Gresham’s contract expired in April and while it was expected the deal would be quickly extended or re-signed, that has yet to happen.
Gresham’s working as a free agent comes after it was reported earlier this month that Jordynne Grace was working for Impact without a contract. Impact signed her to a new deal as soon as news of the situation broke.
