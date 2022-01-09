wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Retains Original ROH World Title At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)
It was a surreal scene at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, as Jonathan Gresham defended the original ROH World title against Chris Sabin. The match was under pure rules and Gresham managed to get a bridging pin on Sabin to score the win after several nearfalls and rope breaks. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni called the action with Tom Hannifan and D’Lo Brown, while Bobby Cruise handled ring introductions. The two men hugged after the match. Gresham has held the belt for 29 days, after beating Jay Lethal for it at ROH Final Battle on December 11, 2021. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.
The voice of @ringofhonor is here!@IanRiccaboni#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/nO4Jt1tGGR
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Here comes the @ringofhonor champion, @TheJonGresham.
Waving his own flag while carrying the #ROH flag, too!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/YykeNPnxhn
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Wrestling is amazing right now!
The @ringofhonor World Title is being defended on an @IMPACTWRESTLING PPV RIGHT NOW!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/kUiSVcM3CI
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Wonderful having #TheVoice of @ringofhonor at ringside!@IanRiccaboni #HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/eD0sNMmXMO
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
"This is Wrestling!"@SuperChrisSabin & @TheJonGresham are putting on a wrestling clinic for the @ringofhonor Championship at #HardToKill! #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/vUx1CNr1Xz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
#AndStill @TheJonGresham #HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/csyaS4SCVP
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE on FOX Account Walks Back Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Royal Rumble Announcement
- Backstage Rumor on Triple H’s Reaction to This Week’s WWE NXT Releases
- Cody Rhodes On Regretting His Angle With Anthony Ogogo, What He Would’ve Changed About His Promo
- CM Punk Shares Backstage Interaction With Jade Cargill’s Daughter