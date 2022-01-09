Jonathan Gresham Retains Original ROH World Title At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)

It was a surreal scene at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, as Jonathan Gresham defended the original ROH World title against Chris Sabin. The match was under pure rules and Gresham managed to get a bridging pin on Sabin to score the win after several nearfalls and rope breaks. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni called the action with Tom Hannifan and D’Lo Brown, while Bobby Cruise handled ring introductions. The two men hugged after the match. Gresham has held the belt for 29 days, after beating Jay Lethal for it at ROH Final Battle on December 11, 2021. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.