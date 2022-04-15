wrestling / News
Impact News: Jonathan Gresham Defeats Rocky Romero On Impact Wrestling, The Influence Fire Kaleb With a K
April 14, 2022 | Posted by
– Jonathan Gresham picked up a win over Rocky Romero on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see a clip from the match below:
What a exchange! @azucarRoc @TheJonGresham #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SrnHKGxF71
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
– Kaleb With a K’s employment with The Influence came to an end tonight, as he was fired by the group after feeling he was no longer loyal:
Check out what @GiseleShaw08 and @MadisonRayne had to say to each other on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
The Influence fired @kalebKonley!?! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lHA6MQPGGc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
