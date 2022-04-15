wrestling / News

Impact News: Jonathan Gresham Defeats Rocky Romero On Impact Wrestling, The Influence Fire Kaleb With a K

April 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Romero Jonathan Gresham Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Jonathan Gresham picked up a win over Rocky Romero on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Kaleb With a K’s employment with The Influence came to an end tonight, as he was fired by the group after feeling he was no longer loyal:

Jonathan Gresham, Rocky Romero

