Jonathan Gresham Set For GCW Shooting Star Event Next Month

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will return to the company next month for GCW Shooting Star. The event happens on September 23 at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. An opponent for Gresham has not been named at this time.

Just Signed: JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW on 9/23 in LA! Plus:

Janela/Starboy vs Fatu/Juicy

Arkangel Divino vs Ultimo Maldito

Jordan vs Blackwood

The SAT's come to LA

Nick Wayne

Blake Christian

Los Macizos

Bussy

