wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Set For GCW Shooting Star Event Next Month

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Shooting Star Jonathan Gresham Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will return to the company next month for GCW Shooting Star. The event happens on September 23 at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. An opponent for Gresham has not been named at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jonathan Gresham, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading