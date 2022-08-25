wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Set For GCW Shooting Star Event Next Month
August 25, 2022 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will return to the company next month for GCW Shooting Star. The event happens on September 23 at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. An opponent for Gresham has not been named at this time.
*LA UPDATE!*
Just Signed:
JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW on 9/23 in LA!
Plus:
Janela/Starboy vs Fatu/Juicy
Arkangel Divino vs Ultimo Maldito
Jordan vs Blackwood
The SAT's come to LA
Nick Wayne
Blake Christian
Los Macizos
Bussy
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Fri 9/23 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Jkc5C6ZJ87
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 25, 2022
