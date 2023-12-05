Jonathan Gresham Set To Make GCW Return

Jonathan Gresham is returning to GCW in early 2024. The promotion announced on Monday that the Impact star is set for four shows taking place in January and February, as you can see below.

Gresham will compete at GCW’s January 12th and 13th shows in Chicago, and then February 9th and 10th in Jersey City which is the Jersey J-Cup. Gresham’s last match for GCW was at last year’s Jersey J-Cup where Mike Bailey defeated him in a first-round match.