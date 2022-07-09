wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Turns On Lee Moriarty, Joins Tully Blanchard On AEW Rampage
Jonathan Gresham has gone over to the dark side, betraying Lee Moriarty and joining Tully Blanchard’s stable on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Gresham and Moriarty face Tully Blanchard Enterprises’ Gates of Agony. During the match, Gresham refused to tag in and left Moriarty to be defeated by Kaun and Toa Liona, hugging Blanchard as it went down.
Gresham brought the Gates of Agony and Brian Cage into Tully Blanchard Enterprises at ROH Supercard of Honor. It was announced later in the show that Moriarty will get a shot at Gresham and the ROH World Championship on next week’s Rampage.
