Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Added to ROH Final Battle

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr. has been officially announced for the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 14th…

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

* ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes