Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Added to ROH Final Battle

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH Final Battle Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr. has been officially announced for the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 14th…

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* “The Real World Champion” Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle
* ROH Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA
* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page
* ROH World Title Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody Rhodes

Jonathan Gresham, ROH, ROH Final Battle, Zack Sabre Jr., Larry Csonka

