Jonathan Gresham Wants Matches With CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Gresham spoke about his future as ROH World Champion and mentioned he’d like to wrestle both Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Both wrestlers are currently signed with AEW. Here are highlights:

On winning the ROH title at Final Battle: “Final Battle was a night that was full circle for me,” Gresham says. “I spent a lot of time with the fans at ringside. There were so many people there I knew—from the independents, from seminars, fans from smaller independent shows, like NOVA Pro [in Virginia], guys that stayed on my couch during our travels—and everyone kept telling me they had to see me win the Ring of Honor title. I have enjoyed this entire ride, so all of that meant the world to me.”

On his goals as ROH World Champion: “As champion, it is up to me to keep the spirit and the essence of Ring of Honor alive. I will preserve and protect Pure wrestling as Ring of Honor world champion. I am going to make this championship the best wrestling title in the world. In order to do that, I need to wrestle two men who helped make the Ring of Honor title the best in the world: Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. At one time, being the Ring of Honor champion meant that you were the world’s best professional wrestler. But that moniker was taken away, and my mission is to restore honor to the title. I need to step in the ring with those two men. Until then, I’ll take on all challengers for the Ring of Honor title. I plan on defending the title, but I will only defend it under Pure professional wrestling rules, which is the way it always should have been.”

On what being champion means to him: “Being in the main event of Final Battle, it shows anything is possible. It’s the start of the Black and African American community coming together to create our own culture of wrestling. It’s also shining a light on how anybody can accomplish anything as long as they truly want it and can determine a way to differentiate themselves. I am empowered by the chance to fight for others. Winning this championship is for Pure wrestlers, technical wrestlers, the African American community in pro wrestling, and for anyone who is looked at and instantly doubted.”