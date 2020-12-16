Jonny Fairplay Says Robert Stone Was Planning to Manage Melina in NXT

WWE had a plan to bring in Melina in NXT where she would be managed by Jonny Fairplay, according to the one and only Jonny Fairplay. As you may recall, there was a report back in September that Melina was set to return to the company. Melina denied the report soon after, but Fairplay said during a recent interview with Wade Keller that Stone told him he was planning to manage Melina in NXT before an injury derailed the matter.

“I hung out with Robbe E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do,” the one-time wrestler said (transcription courtesy of Fightful). “His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”

At this point, there’s been no word of Melina’s potential status with WWE since September. Melina has made no mention of surgery on her social media accounts, and Fairplay has been known to say outlandish things in the past, so take this all with a grain of salt. Stone has not been on TV since October, when his client Aliyah lost to Toni Storm.