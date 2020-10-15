Jordan Devlin Appears on Today’s NXT UK, Proclaims He’s Still the Real Cruiserweight Champion

– Former NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin returned to WWE programming this week. He appeared on today’s episode of NXT UK in a video package. He held his Cruiserweight title and proclaimed that he’s still the rightful champion.

Devlin his been off WWE programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, along with NXT UK going on hiatus until the recent return to action. As a result, Devlin was later stripped of the title, and WWE held a tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight champion. It was initially billed as an “interim” title before, that label was dropped. Santos Escobar won the tournament and became the new champion.

During the NXT UK broadcast, Jordan Devlin stated, “This is the one real Cruiserweight Championship of the World!” Escobar later responded on Twitter, writing, “Ok… since we’re quoting… lemme quote a more credited source: ‘Every bit of that #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship was about seizing opportunity. Congratulations to

@EscobarWWE … a division changing talent and it’s STILL ALL his. #NXTTakeOver’ [email protected]”

As previously reported, allegations of assault against Devlin surfaced during the #SpeakingOut movement in June. Devlin later denied the allegations and said they were false.

You can view that Twitter exchange and video package of Devlin on today’s NXT UK below:

“THIS is the one REAL Cruiserweight Championship of the World!” – @Jordan_Devlin1 Message sent LOUD and CLEAR to @EscobarWWE on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/twiHkkn1Sr — NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020