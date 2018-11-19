Quantcast

 

Various News: Jordan Devlin Calls Out Cody Over 2017 OTT Promo, Ronda Rousey Tells Charlotte Flair ‘This Isn’t Over’

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordan Devlin

– In a post on Twitter, Jordan Devlin was included among names to face Cody in OTT, but he declined the offer. He was still sore at Cody for going over the allotted time with his promo at OTT: Being the Elite in 2017, which cut into his match with Mark Haskins. Cody eventually responded, explaining his side of the story. You can see the exchange below.

– Ronda Rousey told Charlotte Flair that their issues aren’t over, which promoted a trolling response from Becky Lynch.

