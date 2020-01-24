wrestling / News
WWE News: Jordan Devlin Has Emergency Dental Surgery, Latest Magic City Live, Asuka Goes On A Food Trip
– NXT UK star Jordan Devlin revealed on Twitter that he had to have emergency dental surgery this morning for a broken tooth.
He wrote: “My day: Woke up in Florida. Broke my front tooth in Atlanta. Emergency dental surgery then a match with @SuperKingofBros in Memphis. Night out in Arkansas. Now sleep for a couple hours and a bus to Louisiana.”
My day: Woke up in Florida. Broke my front tooth in Atlanta. Emergency dental surgery then a match with @SuperKingofBros in Memphis. Night out in Arkansas. Now sleep for a couple hours and a bus to Louisiana. 🙏🏼
— Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) January 24, 2020
– The latest episode of EC3 and Braun Strowman’s Magic City Live is now online, featuring a Dark Web Mystery Box.
– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she goes on a food trip in Osaka.
