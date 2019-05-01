Jordan Devlin Says He’s Tired Of Being Called ‘Underrated’

In an interview with The Daily Star, Jordan Devlin spoke about competing in the upcoming PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 tournament and said that he’s tired of being called underrated. Here are highlights:

On how important a win will be: “Winning SSS16 means everything to me. I’m tired of being ‘criminally underrated’ I don’t want to be a hidden gem or a well-kept secret anymore, I want everyone to see how hard I’ve worked to evolve and develop into the wrestler I am today.”

On the last year of his career: “This past year or so has been the biggest of my career, by far. I’ve wrestled more in the last 18 months than I did in the the previous 5 years probably, all over the world and for some of the biggest companies in the world. It’s been a pleasure.”

On who he wants to wrestle in the tournament: “I don’t care, I’ll wrestle anyone. I’m in the form of my life, the fittest I’ve ever been, so it doesn’t matter to me who I’m in there with. I’m not going into SSS16 to have a nice time or work with my friends. From the second that first bell on night 1 goes until the 3 count lands in the final, it’ll be all business for me, no matter who finds themselves in the ring with me. SSS16 is where I establish myself as the premier professional wrestler in Europe, and I prove to the wrestling world that you never bet against the Ace.”