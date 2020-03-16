Jordan Devlin Thinks Shawn Michaels ‘Sees A Lot Of Himself In Me’

In an interview with TalkSport, Jordan Devlin spoke about working with Shawn Michaels for NXT UK and said he thinks that HBK sees a lot of himself in Devlin. Here are highlights:

On working with Shawn Michaels: “It’s great. In my opinion, Shawn Michaels is the best to ever do it. I might be totally wrong here, but I think he sees a lot of himself in me in terms of; smaller guy, gets thrown around the ring by the heavyweights, a workhorse, wants to be the best, prepared to outperform anybody and have the best match on the card on any given night whether that’s in front of 500 fans in Coventry or 100,000 at a WrestleMania, you know? I just think if you put your hand in your pocket and you’re prepared to see Jordan Devlin, you should go home happy. Whether that means booing me, making signs or cheering me – it’s whatever you want. I’ll send you home with a memory.”

On his match at Worlds Collide: “I think when you get four guys as talented as [Angel] Garza, [Isaiah] Swerve [Scott], Travis [Banks] and myself, you’re always going to have a good match. Really creative guys, innovative in our movesets so when you put the four of us together in the ring at the same time you’re going to get fireworks and I was really happy with the match. I thought it was fast-paced, had some really exciting moments, some pretty innovative wrestling and not a lot of downtime for 18 minutes or whatever it was.”

On if he’s been starstruck by wrestlers in WWE: “The thing is, my favourite wrestlers I now work with. My favourites were Shawn Michaels and Triple H, so you can’t really get too starstruck. They’re always delivering instruction to you or telling you something important, so you can’t really spend too much time fan-girling out when they talk to you or you’ll forget something they want you to do! I was pretty starstruck when I walked past Brock Lesnar backstage. He was a pretty big deal when I was a young wrestling fan – the Next Big Thing, obviously – then, so many years later you see him and he’s still at the top of the industry. It’s pretty cool. And he’s absolutely massive [laughs].”