Jordan Devlin Hopes He Will Get to Defend His Title at WrestleMania, Discusses the Impact Rey Mysterio Had on His Career

– SportBible recently interviewed NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin. Below are some highlights.

Jordan Devlin on being a fan of Rey Mysterio: “I’ve been watching him since I was a really young man and I’ve seen him in WCW, I watched his stuff in ECW on tape and then when he came to the WWE he lit the whole world on fire again. He’s just been going for, like, 20-25 years at the highest possible level and he just has this ability to reinvent himself. And some of the matches he had this year with Andrade, it’s just like you’re watching an 18-year-old man fly around the ring and some of the stuff he’s able to pull off is incredible. So, he’s an inspiration to me and an inspiration for most other young wrestlers who see themselves wrestling into their late 30s and 40s.”

On if he will defend his title at WrestleMania 36: “I can only hope so. All I can do on my end is keep on knocking out of the park with these matches and then it’s up to people higher up than me where I sit on the card. So my task for the next few months, as long as I hold this title, is to elevate the brand and elevate the title as high as I can and make the matches as must-see as possible.”