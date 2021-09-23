wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey, Debut of Charlie Dempsey Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE announced some new matchups for next week’s edition of NXT UK on today’s show. Jordan Devlin will face Joe Coffey. Also, WWE announced with a new vignette that Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, will make his NXT UK debut on next week’s show. Here is the full card for next week’s episode of NXT UK:
* Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey
* The NXT UK debut of Charlie Dempsey
* Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter
NEXT WEEK: @Jordan_Devlin1 goes to battle against The #IronKing @Joe_Coffey on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/PJv9yIfEoO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Greg Valentine & Honky Tonk Man’s Pairing As Rhythm and Blues, His Favorite Valentine Matches
- Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 31 – Night Three (Block A) 09.23.2021 Review
- CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’
- Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year