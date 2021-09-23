wrestling / News

Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey, Debut of Charlie Dempsey Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey

– WWE announced some new matchups for next week’s edition of NXT UK on today’s show. Jordan Devlin will face Joe Coffey. Also, WWE announced with a new vignette that Charlie Dempsey, the son of William Regal, will make his NXT UK debut on next week’s show. Here is the full card for next week’s episode of NXT UK:

* Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey
* The NXT UK debut of Charlie Dempsey
* Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter

