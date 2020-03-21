Jordan Devlin on Wanting to Prove That Triple H and Shawn Michaels ‘Backed a Winner’

– Metro recently interviewed NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin. During the interview, he spoke about how his childhood heroes, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, have endorsed him and wanting to prove how they backed a winner. Below are some highlights.

Jordan Devlin on the confidence Shawn Michaels and Triple H have in him: “Pressure is part of it. There’s no more pressure you can put on me than the pressure I put on myself go out perform every time I go out there. I’ve got my childhood heroes—Triple H and Shawn Michaels—going out to the media and telling everyone I’m the one to watch on this brand. I know that every time I go out to the ring I’ve got to deliver and show everybody they backed a winner!”

Devlin on his time in WWE: “It’s been an unbelievable couple of years for me, being in the WWE system—and the improvement you’ve seen from me isn’t a coincidence. It’s a result of being able to go to the WWE Performance Center, work with all the coaches and the producers. That’s what’s helped me evolve my game, and step up and become what I am today.”

Devlin on defending the Cruiserweight title across three or more brands: “Shawn Michaels said he wants to see me defend the title across three brands. That’s probably all I can handle at the moment. I don’t think anybody on the roster is on all five brands!”