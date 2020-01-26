Jordan Devlin Wins NXT Crusierweight Title At Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)

The NXT Crusierweight championship has officially switched brands. Jordan Devlin defeated former champion Angel Garza, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Travis Banks to become the new champion, pinning Scott. This is Devlin’s first title ever in WWE. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

.@Travis_BanksPW nails Devlin with the Destroyer, but can't make it into a cover! ➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X pic.twitter.com/BEU0bPOxAT — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 26, 2020