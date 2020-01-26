wrestling / News

Jordan Devlin Wins NXT Crusierweight Title At Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordan Devlin

The NXT Crusierweight championship has officially switched brands. Jordan Devlin defeated former champion Angel Garza, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott and Travis Banks to become the new champion, pinning Scott. This is Devlin’s first title ever in WWE. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

