wrestling / News
Jordan Devlin Advances in WWE UK Tournament
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE announced on Twitter today that Jordan Devlin has advanced from the first round of the WWE UK Championship Tournament at the UK Download Festival. You can check out the announcement tweet below. Devlin defeated Tyson T-Bone to advance in the tournament.
On day 2 of #NXTDownload, @Jordan_Devlin1 has defeated @Tyson_T_Bone to advance to the next round of the @wweuk Championship Tournament. pic.twitter.com/TTP29kWyWc
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2018