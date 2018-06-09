Quantcast

 

Jordan Devlin Advances in WWE UK Tournament

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jordan Devlin

– WWE announced on Twitter today that Jordan Devlin has advanced from the first round of the WWE UK Championship Tournament at the UK Download Festival. You can check out the announcement tweet below. Devlin defeated Tyson T-Bone to advance in the tournament.

