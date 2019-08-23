wrestling / News
Jordan Myles Gets Roasted For NXT Outfit
– Jordan Myles showed up on NXT this past week declaring that he would be challenging for the NXT Title. But what he was wearing turned out to be a bigger story than his declaration.
I was dressed like I was selling bibles because i was ready to bless the NXT champ with an a**whoopin at any moment… holla!
S/o to the 👑 https://t.co/Is514zM1Pk
— Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019
Roast me.. pic.twitter.com/tuPqh0KcoE
— Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019
.@GoGoMyles out here looking like he’s pissed he had to come in early for his shift at the Cheesecake Factory bc his manager @BaronCorbinWWE called him in.#WZChat #WWENXT #WWE #BRabbit pic.twitter.com/nNpgYTjtkD
— Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) August 22, 2019
— Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019
Amen.. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/zgUyN6HvWW
— Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019
@GoGoMyles sitting there like "Bro do I look like I wanna hear your mixtape rigut now?"#WZChat #WWENXT #WWE #BRabbit pic.twitter.com/TIE4GLcEu6
— Eyepokes🎙Headchokes (@PokesAndChokes) August 22, 2019
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) August 22, 2019
Glad I was able to pass this fit down. Respect. pic.twitter.com/50oJBcRXSL
— Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) August 22, 2019
I’m about this.. https://t.co/F8ALBUzd2o
— Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019
I think this is the content the people were looking for in this thread #RTC #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dWleciaQlE
— Prince of the Kingdom (@nicholasczyzyb) August 22, 2019
