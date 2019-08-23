Jordan Myles Gets Roasted For NXT Outfit

– Jordan Myles showed up on NXT this past week declaring that he would be challenging for the NXT Title. But what he was wearing turned out to be a bigger story than his declaration.

I was dressed like I was selling bibles because i was ready to bless the NXT champ with an a**whoopin at any moment… holla! S/o to the 👑 https://t.co/Is514zM1Pk — Jordan D. Myles (@GoGoMyles) August 22, 2019

.@GoGoMyles out here looking like he’s pissed he had to come in early for his shift at the Cheesecake Factory bc his manager @BaronCorbinWWE called him in.#WZChat #WWENXT #WWE #BRabbit pic.twitter.com/nNpgYTjtkD — Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) August 22, 2019

Glad I was able to pass this fit down. Respect. pic.twitter.com/50oJBcRXSL — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) August 22, 2019