Jordan Myles Says WWE Doesn’t Care About Black People

As we previously reported, Jordan Myles took shots at Triple H and Vince McMahon over a recent t-shirt design for him, which he claimed had racial connotations. He claimed that it resembled the visual depiction of African-Americans in minstrel shows, which usually portrayed them as dumb, lazy, and uneducated.

WWE later released a statement saying that Myles “approved this t-shirt for sale.”

Since then, Myles has not stopped with his public takedown of the company, stating that WWE doesn’t care about black people in a video. He also called out Creative Services Talent Coordinator Baker Landon, who he blames for the shirt as well. He posted a screenshot which he claims is proof of his side of the story that he did not approve the design.

Finally, Myles also took shots at ROH and Jay Lethal, adding that ROH is also racist and that Lethal is an “Uncle Tom.” However those posts were deleted. The video was eventually deleted as well.

He wrote about ROH: “f–k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the “Top Guy” while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom.”

He added in another deleted tweet: “I’m far from perfect. I’m willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties. I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions.”

When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another. Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied. I spoke with @TripleH in person and his impression was I approved https://t.co/JndOSasTGK — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Don’t believe me? Email him and ask him yourself. GFYS Baker! pic.twitter.com/iNfV7aqq6M — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019