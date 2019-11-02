Jordan Myles Went on Non-Injury Medical Leave In Late September

– Jordan Myles, who’s been in headlines for speaking out about his briefly-released T-shirt, has been on a non-injury medical leave for over a month. According to the WON, Myles was taken off the road in late September over what has been named as a “medical leave for something that was not an injury.”

The details on the situation are not clear because WWE cannot comment on it due to the nature of Myles’ leave being confidential. Myles’s last match was September 21st and he has not been at the Performance Center since his leave.

According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Triple H decided to push Myles hard and put him over in the Breakout Tournament, which led to a match with Adam Cole. The idea behind this was to get him to come close to winning in an NXT Championship match. That match was taped on August 15th and aired on August 28th. The specific date Myles went on his leave is unknown.

Myles, as noted, drew massive attention when he called out WWE for the design of his T-shirt, which he noted was similar to a minstrel show’s color scheme (jet black face, red lips, white teeth). WWE issued a statement soon after saying that Myles approved the T-shirt, which Myles said, “When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another. Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied.”