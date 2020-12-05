Jordan Oliver Calls Joey Janela ‘The Godfather of the Indy Scene,’ Says Ace Austin Is His Favorite Wrestler

– Fightful recently interviewed professional wrestler Jordan Oliver, who shared his thoughts on various wrestling talents and more. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on Joey Janela: “Yeah, he is like the Godfather of the Indy Scene. Joey’s another guy that helped me get on GCW. He helped me figure stuff out. We had a recent singles match, but prior to that, maybe, three years before that me, him and KC Navarro had a triple threat at a local indy. That was one of the first matches that helped me get a little bit of buzz ‘cause Joey actually put me over on Twitter after it.”

On Ace Austin being his favorite wrestler: “Oh, that’s so easy. Ace Austin is my favorite wrestler. Yeah. I mean, we just went through three twenty-five minute matches across New Jersey, Indiana, back to New Jersey. But, Ace Austin, I think, is going to be the best wrestler in a few years. I think he’s the next AJ Styles. I’ve been saying that since I met him when I was 16 that he’s going to be the next AJ Styles. It’s crazy. He’s made for it.”

Jordan Oliver on Matt Sydal: “I’ve loved Matt Sydal since I was like a little kid when I saw him on RAW and ECW doing the shooting star press. I mean, Matt Sydal’s so awesome. It was actually a dream, I got to work with him a few months back in Texas. We had a twenty five / thirty minute match and we didn’t talk about anything in the back. We called it all in the ring because I told him I was trained by Jimmy, and he was like, ‘Oh, okay. I guess you can go then.’ So, we just wrestled and that was awesome.”