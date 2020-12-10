Jordan Oliver Confirms He’s Still Under Contract To MLW

In an interview with Fightful, Jordan Oliver confirmed that he was still under contract to MLW and gave a few details about the recent Restart tapings. Here are highlights:

On his status with MLW: “Yeah, I’m still under contract to MLW. We filmed some awesome stuff. Some really great stuff.”

On several big names at the Restart tapings: “There were a ton of guys. I mean, there was a ton of guys there that were under contracts to other companies that just came to hang out. It was like, ‘Oh, what the hell. This guy’s a champion over there. What is he doing just hanging out?’ It was really weird. It felt like a big deal, for sure.”

On MLW’s COVID-19 protocols: “They did a great job. They had rapid testing on site. They made sure everyone was, between the tapings, making sure you stayed in your hotel room and all that stuff. They did a great job, I think. One of the better companies that I’ve worked for so far with that stuff, at least.”

On getting an MLW contract offer: “So, I had first gotten an e-mail from MSL. Just like, ‘Hey, let’s talk,’ or whatever. Then I hit him back and then me and Court actually got to discuss stuff a little bit, which was really cool. It was super scary. I was only like 19. It was super like, ‘Oh, damn this is a contract.’ I had wanted that. I had been saying for that whole year, ‘Damn. I just wanna get on TV. I just want to learn that style.’ ‘Cause I’m a very goal oriented person. When I wrestle I have a very ‘This is what I want to do. This is how I want to do it.’ So, that year I was like, ‘Damn. I just want to get on TV. I want to learn how to wrestle for TV.’ So, I was chasing the MLW contract. It was just crazy that it actually came to fruition and actually fucking happened. I was scared as hell though, too, as well. I didn’t know how it was going to go. I don’t know anything about TV wrestling.”