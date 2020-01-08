wrestling / News

Jordan Oliver on What Got Him Noticed by MLW, Why He Doesn’t Have a Wrestling Character

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jordan Oliver on his style and how he broke in: “I don’t know, just reckless and wild. I think the best way to describe me as a wrestler is something you’d see from the independents from 2003-2005. I actually broke in like Joey Janela at 15 and weaseled my way onto a few shows and then I got trained after that. One of the wrestlers I backyard wrestled with at the time was like, ‘Oh this kid is pretty good.’ I wrestled one match against Sonny Kiss and then I wrestled Koko B. Ware in my second match. Then I got trained after that.”

Oliver on his training: “The Koko match was me and TJ Blade vs. Koko B. Ware and a guy named Jersey Kid. After the match Jersey Kid was asking me a bunch of questions about my training and he was a guy who had been to Mexico but was a Jersey guy. I actually moved in with him for a year and he took me to all of these schools in the NYC area. He took me under his wing for a year and taught me how the business works properly.”

Oliver on not really having a wrestling character: “I don’t really have a wrestling character. What I am is what you see. I grew up in the murder capital of New York and I mostly hung out on the streets. I backyard wrestled and did a lot of hood rat stuff – smoking and drinking on the bus – things you shouldn’t be doing in 5th grade. My parents didn’t have a lot of time for me because my sister had a kid at 16. They couldn’t pay attention to me a lot so I was raising myself.”

Oliver on how he got noticed by MLW: “I wrestled for CZW and I had a match with Andrew Everett for the title. He did a shooting star press onto one of my stable mates and while he was doing that, I springboarded to the top of the rope across the ring and caught him in a RKO in mid-air. That blew up a bit because it was super crazy and [MLW owner] Court [Bauer] emailed me from there.”

Oliver on his stable Injustice for MLW: “I don’t feel like we’ve been given the opportunity to showcase our true talents. I really don’t understand what they don’t like about us. It is what it is, I guess. I’ll keep going out there and keep creating a buzz for myself.

