Jordan Oliver Gives Update on MLW Contract Status, Talks Taping Protocols

Jordan Oliver gave an update on his contract status with MLW in a recent interview. Fightful Select spoke with Oliver, who said that he is still under contract with the company and was at their Restart tapings.

Oliver said that despite being nervous at first about signing a contract when he’s still as young as he is, he really wanted to gain the experience of working on TV and noted that several non-MLW stars, including champions from other promotions, visited the tapings. He also praised MLW’s protcols for COVID-19 for keeping the talent safe.

Oliver is set to appear at GCW Slime Season this weekend.