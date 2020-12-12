Jordan Oliver Says Jimmy Rave Has Taught Him The Most In Wrestling

Jordan Oliver talked about his journey through wrestling in a new interview and credited Jimmy Rave as the man who has taught him the most. Oliver spoke with Fightful and talked about Rave’s impact on his career. You can check out the highlights and full video below:

On who’s taught him the most about wrestling: “Jimmy Rave. Jimmy Rave for sure. He’s my biggest mentor in the industry. In life, even. This guy, he’s so helpful. It’s a shame, everything that’s going on with him right now. He was a top heel, maybe, in the world of wrestling at a very young age. Everyone knows the toilet paper stuff. Everyone knows all that stuff. He’s a genius. People actually say he’s one of the best minds. He’s only (37).”

Much like Oliver, Rave was a featured name on the indies and prominent companies at a very early age. For Jordan, that helped him connect with Rave even quicker.

On his connection with Rave: “Me and Jimmy, we just kind of clicked right away. Literally it was like, I met his wife. She was like, ‘You look like Jimmy.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t really click it. I forgot about Jimmy Rave ,you know? I was so young when he was wrestling. I wasn’t around for it, really. But, then I met him and he was like, ‘Oh, my wife said you look like me.’ Then we just started talking and I wrestled him like a week after that or whatever. From there he just became my go to guy. So, when I signed that contract, he was the first guy I called. When I was making my debut, he was the first guy I called to ask like, ‘How do you TV? What should I do? I don’t know what to do.’ So, he’s a genius.”