Jordan Oliver Reacts To His MLW Release

As previously reported, PWInsider revealed that Jordan Oliver was among those released by MLW last week, and Oliver took to Twitter to confirm his release and discuss his future in wrestling.

Oliver noted that he got the opportunity to learn and grow in MLW, and now, he’s ready for the next step in his career.

“A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do there and that is LEARN&GROW, I’m only 22 Years old and I’m one of the hardest working Mfs in the game. Get at me I’m ready to turn up X10….“The Wrld is Urs”…[email protected],” Oliver wrote.

He signed with MLW back in March of 2019.