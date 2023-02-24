Jordan Oliver Recalls His Match With Mike Bailey, Says It Changed His Career

Jordan Oliver had a memorable match with Mike Bailey at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 2022, and he recently discussed how the match changed his career. Oliver recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and recalled the match; you can check out some highlights below:

On his match with Bailey at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 2022: “That match was awesome, I wasn’t even supposed to wrestle Speedball on Spring Break. I was not on Spring Break part two, but then PCO got injured, he had to pull out. Mike Bailey showed up, we talked, maybe two or three minutes, we went to the ring and had maybe a match that changed my whole career. Mike Bailey is another level. A different level athlete. When you step in the ring with Mike Bailey, you can’t help but to not get better. It’s insane. I think Mike Bailey is the best independent wrestler on the planet right now.”

On when things started to click for him from a wrestling standpoint: “It would have been that Speedball match, WrestleMania week. After that match, it was like, ‘Oh, this is how you wrestle. This is how I’m supposed to do it.’ Obviously, I’m still not a finished product, but I definitely feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been and I feel like one of the best on the independents, not to be cocky or anything, but I feel very confident in my ability.”