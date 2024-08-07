Jordan Oliver Undergoes Successful ACL Surgery

Jordan Oliver has had surgery done to fix a torn ACL. The GCW regular posted to his Twitter account to note that he has undergone the surgery to fix his injury and will be out nine to 12 months.

Oliver wrote:

“One of the most emotional moments of my life was waking up. LFG it begins.”

Oliver last competed at GCW Worst Behavior on July 6th.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Oliver for a quick and full recovery.