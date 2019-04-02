– MLW sent out the following press release:

Kotto Brazil wrestles debuting Jordan Oliver in middleweight action this Thursday in NYC

NEW YORK — After a war of words on Twitter, the “Haitian Sensation” and 19-year old Newburgh NY newcomer Jordan Oliver will step in the ring to settle their social media squabble this Thursday in New York City.

MLW today announced Kotta Brazil vs. Jordan Oliver for MLW’s April 4th (Rise of the Renegades) event at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Is Jordan Oliver major league material? We’ll find out this Thursday night as the middleweight division heats up with an explosive encounter signed between Oliver and Brazil.

The Middleweight division is contested up to 205 pounds. As long as fighters are under 205, they can compete in the division.

Oliver has been running his mouth on social media including promising to “slap Kotto down” when he sees him. Now the two will meet at the Melrose Ballroom this Thursday to settle the social media super grudge.

The card has a 7pm start time.

Tickets to witness the event live in New York start at $20 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the events sells out in advance.

Signed thus far for April 4th’s RISE OF THE RENEGADES:

NYC Street Fight for the World Championship: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jimmy Havoc

Pentagón Jr. vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

6-Man Tables Match: The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Minoru Tanaka vs. Daga

Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Grudge Match! Ace Romero vs. Josef Samael of CONTRA Unit

War of the Monsters! Barrington Hughes vs. Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit

Gringo Loco vs. Hijo de LA Park

Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin

Kotto Brazil vs. Jordan Oliver

Plus: Jim Cornette • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Simon Gotch • Myron Reed • Ariel Dominguez

Signed thus far for April 5th’s BATTLE RIOT II:

DREAM MATCH

LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jimmy Havoc

THE REMATCH:

Daga vs. Low Ki (presented by Salina de la Renta)

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Ace Austin

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rich Swann

THE BATTLE RIOT Participants:

Low Ki • Pentagón Jr. • Minoru Tanaka • Teddy Hart • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • MJF • Ace Romero • Alex Hammerstone • Ace Austin • Ken Kerbis • Brian Pillman Jr. • Sami Callihan • LA Park • Rey Feníx • Hijo de LA Park • Mance Warner • Barrington Hughes • DAGA • Kotto Brazil • Lance Anoa’i • Air Wolf • Jimmy Yuta • Avalanche • Myron Reed • Richard Holliday • Dan “The Beast” Severn • Rich Swann • Jordan Oliver • The Dirty Blondes • Richard Holliday • Emil Sitoci

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.