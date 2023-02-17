Jordan Oliver Says He Wants To Wrestle Okada, Gresham, & Others

Fresh off his Jersey J-Cup win against Mike “Speedball” Bailey for the JCW Championship, indie talent Jordan Oliver spoke with Fightful regarding his future hopes and opponents he would like to take on in the ring. Oliver dropped a few names from the indie circuit that he would like to test himself against to see how he stands up. You can read a few highlights from Oliver and watch the complete interview below.

On his top choice of a future opponent: “Kazuchika Okada.”

On others he would like to fight and the history he shares with them: “On the Indies, it would have been like Jon Gresham, and I got to wrestle him right after my first Japanese tour. I was very scared for a Jonathan Gresham match for many years. Even a year ago, Brett (Lauderdale) said, ‘Do you want to wrestle Jon Gresham?’ I just didn’t respond to the message because I was so frightened that he would expose me and I would be so terrible. Obviously, that wasn’t the case, but Jonathan Gresham, still, I want to wrestle him again. I want to see where I’m at six months past that. Zack Sabre Jr is someone that I would love to wrestle if he had an American tour. I’ve never wrestled TJP or guys like that.”