Seven-Foot-Three Jordan Omogbehin Makes NXT Live Event Debut

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Seven-foot-three monster Jordan Omogbehin made his NXT Live Event debut on Thursday, defeating Team 3.0 in a handicap match. Omogbehin was accompanied by Courtenay Moore (formerly known as Stokely Hathaway).

Omogbehin was part of the October 2018 WWE Performance Center recruiting class. He also played college basketball at Morgan State University and University of South Florida.

You can find results from NXT live in Lakeland by clicking here.

