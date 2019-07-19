wrestling / News
Seven-Foot-Three Jordan Omogbehin Makes NXT Live Event Debut
– Seven-foot-three monster Jordan Omogbehin made his NXT Live Event debut on Thursday, defeating Team 3.0 in a handicap match. Omogbehin was accompanied by Courtenay Moore (formerly known as Stokely Hathaway).
Omogbehin was part of the October 2018 WWE Performance Center recruiting class. He also played college basketball at Morgan State University and University of South Florida.
hit that mf like button if you support a giant and his friend who just spent $340 on amazon for shoe lifts and timberland boots. pic.twitter.com/uoJUEGlixE
— Lucha Vandross II (@StokelyHathaway) July 19, 2019
We have the in ring debut of @JordanOmogbehin w/ @StokelyHathaway vs. Team 3.0!
It went as expected. Total destruction. pic.twitter.com/NfQywTXwnF
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 19, 2019
📸 @JordanOmogbehin 📸#NXTLakeland #NXT #WWENXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/41w7YTBLwJ
— Morgan💗 (@MorGunShow) July 19, 2019
This is the biggest man I’ve ever seen. #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/5im5vVa9jz
— Bodaciously Awesome (@BodaciousFamily) July 19, 2019
I have none of the words.#NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/Zv2tVKnkn8
— JDM (@raysfanjm) July 19, 2019
You can find results from NXT live in Lakeland by clicking here.
