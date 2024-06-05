– During a recent interview with Fightful, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace discussed the changes in TNA Wrestling management this year, with Scott D’Amore exiting the company, along with TNA forming a partnership with WWE. She said on TNA management (via WrestlingInc.com), “Honestly, it’s pretty much the same. It’s going awesome, I guess, obviously. We have this kind of almost a full blown partnership now with WWE and hopefully it continues on. There’s honestly not much of a change. Instead of asking Scott about something, I just ask Tommy [Dreamer].”

Jordynne Grace made her WWE NXT in-ring debut on last night’s show, beating Stevie Turner. At this weekend’s NXT Battleground, she will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.