Jordynne Grace Advances In Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Jordynne Grace

The Impact Wrestling digital media championship tournament continues and Jordynne Grace is the latest to advance. She defeated Johnny Swinger today to move onto the six-way match for the title at Bound for Glory. She joins Fallah Bahh, Crazzy Steve and John Skyler. The tournament continues next week on October 19-20.

