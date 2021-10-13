wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Advances In Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament
October 13, 2021 | Posted by
The Impact Wrestling digital media championship tournament continues and Jordynne Grace is the latest to advance. She defeated Johnny Swinger today to move onto the six-way match for the title at Bound for Glory. She joins Fallah Bahh, Crazzy Steve and John Skyler. The tournament continues next week on October 19-20.
The Digital Media Tournament match between @swinger_johnny and @JordynneGrace is available now!
IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/vfApGNY8xz
YouTube: https://t.co/OsTpFl9zJN pic.twitter.com/2NkkPe40Qt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 13, 2021
