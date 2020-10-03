Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham Get Married

Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham have officially tied the knot. Grace posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts this week reveal that the two got married. You can see Grace’s pics as well as a video of the two dancing below.

The two announced their engagement in December of 2018. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple and best wishes!

Everything was perfect 🌻 pic.twitter.com/Czo8I2FvBt — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) October 2, 2020