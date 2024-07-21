– Ahead of last night’s TNA Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace teased some surprises happening at the event. However, it looks like those plans as some nightmare travel issues threw a wrench into the works. Grace revealed via social media that the travel issues resulted in several wrestlers, including her husband Jonathan Gresham, being unable to make it to the event.

Jordynne Grace wrote, “Never said this, but do apologize for the lack of surprise – could have never predicted a global tech outage cancelling thousands of flights. Several wrestlers, including my husband, could not make it. I regret trying to hype the show with that statement, sorry guys! 🫠😬”

Grace defended her title against Ash by Elegance at last night’s event. It was held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec.