Jordynne Grace Praises Ash By Elegance As ‘Criminally Underrated’

Jordynne Grace believes her former rival Ash By Elegance doesn’t get enough credit for how good she is. Grace posted to Twitter on Friday to respond to a comment on their chemistry in regard a clip from a match she with Ash in TNA.

Grace wrote, quite simply:

“She’s criminally underrated”

The two feuded in TNA after Ash, formerly Dana Brooke in WWE, came into the company. Grace is of course now part of the NXT roster, and will challenge Jacy Jayne for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution.

Ash, meanwhile, is one hald of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions with Heather By Elegance and has a future Knockouts Title match against Masha Slamovich.