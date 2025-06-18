– WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace acknowledged the fan criticism of her new entrance theme music on social media earlier today. Although Grace understand what fans are saying, she still requested that fans “vibe with” the new music.

During the show, Grace had a new entrance theme for her match against Lola Vice, and fans started chanting, “Fire Def Rebel!” Jordynne Grace wrote, “I know what the streets are saying, but yall better suspend that disbelief and vibe with it, GOT IT?”

On last night’s WWE NXT TV, Grace defeated Lola Vice to advance in the WWE NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Evolution Eliminator.

Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut in June 2024 as part of a talent exchange between WWE and TNA Wrestling, beginning with a win over Stevie Turner and a brief feud with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Although she did not win the title at Battleground, her appearances marked one of the earliest examples of cross-promotional collaboration in NXT’s modern era. She officially signed with WWE in early 2025 and joined the NXT roster in February, where she became involved in key storylines and developed rivalries with several top competitors. Grace won the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver in April 2025 in a multi-woman match, establishing herself as a central figure in the division. By May 2025, she was reportedly being considered for a transition to the main roster.