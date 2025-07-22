Jordynne Grace Banned From Arena For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Ava has banned Jordynne Grace from the arena for tonight’s WWE NXT in Houston. The NXT GM announced Tuesday on Twitter that Grace, who went on a rampage on last week’s NXT and disrupted the EVOLVE Women’s Title match in her desire to face down Blake Monroe before attacking Robert Stone and Stevie Turner, is banned from the building where Monroe will have her first singles match in NXT.

Ava wrote:

“Due to her attack on Stevie Turner and Robert Stone last week, @JordynneGrace will be banned from the arena tonight in Houston for #WWENXT”

NXT airs live tonight on The CW and Netflix internationally.