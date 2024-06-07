Jordynne Grace Calls Herself The ‘Catalyst of Change’, Talks NXT Battleground on TNA Impact

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace spoke about her match with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground on Sunday. She cut a promo on last night’s Impact and called herself the ‘catalyst of change.’

She said: “I’ve been patient. I’ve always done everything asked of me without complaining. I’ve made the most of every opportunity given to me. I wrestled through injuries. I’ve cheered my colleagues on when they got spots that I wanted. It’s my turn now. All eyes are on me, and I’m ready to flip the wrestling world on its head. It started at the Royal Rumble, continued with Stevie Turner, and will end when I’m holding the NXT Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship over my head at the UFC Apex arena. Whether people see it or not, Roxanne Perez and I are two sides of the same coin. She is a prodigy. She started wrestling when she was 14 years old. But you know, the funny thing is, so did I. The only real difference between Roxanne Perez and I is the paths that we chose to take, the companies that we decided to work for. On June 9, at Battleground, those paths cross. I am the catalyst of change. This is a whole new world and I’m the one leading the charge. When I become a dual champion at Battleground, not only will the TNA audience remember me forever, but so will the WWE Universe.”