wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss to Stephanie Vaquer, Says She’s Not Good Enough
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, NXT Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer retained her title over Jordynne Grace last night at NXT Battleground. In a post on Twitter, Grace comented on the loss.
She wrote: “The hardest truth to swallow: Simply not being good enough.”
The hardest truth to swallow:
Simply not being good enough. pic.twitter.com/41AiTb5Iu1
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn to John Cena’s Turn, Explains Why His Worked So Well
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It