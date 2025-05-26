wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss to Stephanie Vaquer, Says She’s Not Good Enough

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 5-13-25 Stephanie Vaquer Jordynne Grace Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, NXT Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer retained her title over Jordynne Grace last night at NXT Battleground. In a post on Twitter, Grace comented on the loss.

She wrote: “The hardest truth to swallow: Simply not being good enough.

